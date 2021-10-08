Silver Spring man sentenced for his involvement the murder of two people

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old Silver Spring man has been sentenced for his involvement in the murder of two other people who were shot to death execution-style and were later found inside a crashed car in White Oak.

Noah Barnett, 21, will be behind bars for 42 years after he was sentenced Friday. He entered a guilty plea in January of 2020.

Barnett was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Jordan Radway and 24-year-old Christian Roberts along with charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Barnett is one of three codefendants in this case that happened on Jan. 28, 2019.

Codefendant Andy Panton was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges last month and potentially faces two consecutive life sentences.

The other codefendant Dontaye Hunt pleaded guilty to charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2021.