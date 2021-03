SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man will spend 10 years in jail for possession of child pornography.

John Michael Raley, 51, plead guilty in January to charges related to child pornography. Raley was previously convicted back in 2012 for seven years. Court documents show while in prison, he got a secure digital memory card (SD Card) that contained pictures and videos of child pornography.

After Raley serves, he is ordered to register as a sex offender and remain under supervision.