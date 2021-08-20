Silver Spring man found guilty of second-degree rape

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man has been found guilty of second-degree rape.

After a seven-day trial, a Prince George’s County jury returned a guilty verdict against 26-year-old Javon Gross. Gross is facing a potential sentence of 20 years for his crimes and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2021.

Back on January 23, 2020, Gross was with his ex-girlfriend when she received a text message from another male, officials say Gross became angry and began going through the victim’s phone.

According to the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy, he then began punching her on her body, drove her near a wood line area, and demanded that she get out of his vehicle. In fear for her life, she refused, and Gross strangled her until she was unconscious.

Officials say soon after the victim woke up in Gross’s bedroom, in his aunt’s home off of Addison Road in Capitol Heights, where he raped her.

According to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office, forensic examination and a strangulation examination, contributed to this conviction.