Silver Spring man convicted on murder charges, facing up to 40 years in prison

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 23-year-old man from Silver Spring is facing up to 40 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday on second-degree murder charges after he stabbed a man to death back in June of 2020.

Denzel Kasaka – Photos courtesy of Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

Court documents say Denzel Kasaka stalked his ex-girlfriend and a new man she had been spending time with, Jose Ruiz, sending them threatening messages through Instagram before following them to Ruiz’s Silver Spring home.

Surveillance video from outside Ruiz’s house the night of the murder shows Kasaka followed the couple there, where the two men got into a fist fight.

Kasaka walked away and drove a few feet forward before stopping and getting a knife out of his car, stabbing 20-year-old Jose Ruiz to death.



Jose Ruiz — Photos courtesy of Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

Kasaka is set to be sentenced in February of next year.