Silver Spring man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man is in custody in connection to a shooting at an IHOP last month.

On Thursday 25-year-old Joel Turcios was arrested and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder along with other offenses.

Takoma Park Police responded to the IHOP in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting. A man was then taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. The victim is expected to be okay.