Silver Spring man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

Maryland

Police say the victim is expect to be okay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Silver Spring man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man is in custody in connection to a shooting at an IHOP last month.

On Thursday 25-year-old Joel Turcios was arrested and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder along with other offenses.

Takoma Park Police responded to the IHOP in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting. A man was then taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. The victim is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories