Silver Spring man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old child

ASPEN HILL, Md (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was arrested this week after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a laundromat in Aspen Hill.

Montgomery County Police report 56-year-old Julio Portillo-Hernandez has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual offenses against a juvenile.

Police report the victim was with their mother inside a laundromat on Georgia Avenue when the man entered the building looking to sell leftover pizza from a local pizzeria.

The mother refused the suspect’s offer, and Portillo-Hernandez then allegedly assaulted the child.

“He thought the mom wasn’t looking at the time.” MCPD Spokesperson Rick Goodale said. “So he did it once where the mom didn’t see, and then as he was leaving he did it a second time, but the mom was able to catch him doing it this time.”

Officers located Portillo-Hernandez and he is being held on an $8,000 bond.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.