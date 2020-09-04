Silver Spring man accused of shoplifting with a loaded gun, assaulting officer

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old man from Silver Spring was accused of assaulting a police officer and having a loaded handgun while shoplifting at a grocery store.

Officers says they were called to the Giant grocery store on New Hampshire Avenue just after 10 p.m. September 1 because someone was shoplifting and had a gun.

A security guard at the store told investigators the suspect was stealing items by hiding them in his pants. The security guard says he confronted the suspect, who then dropped the items. That’s when the security guard said he saw a gun in the suspect’s waistband. The security guard says he then called 911.

When Montgomery County Police arrived, they say the security guard pointed out David Granados, who had just bought something. When officers stopped him, they did not find a gun. While officers were talking with him, an employee at Giant told police Granados had left the store briefly before officers arrived. When police searched the area, they say a gun was found on the ground outside the store.

When officers tried to arrest Granados, they say he began to fight the officers while he tried to run away. With the help of additional officers who arrived, Granados was arrested. One officer was brought to a local hospital with injuries.

Granados was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (because of a prior felony criminal conviction), and second-degree assault for assaulting an officer.

