Silver Spring hit and run under investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal hit and run incident in Silver Spring which occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the 8700 block of Carroll Avenue about 12:49 a.m. to reports of collision.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit’s investigation reports a light–colored sedan was traveling north on Carroll Avenue when it struck 24-year-old Wilmar Gomez Gonzalez of Hyattsville.

The vehicle fled after the collision and Gonzalez was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620. Callers may remain anonymous.