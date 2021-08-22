Silver Spring group home worker dies after being assaulted by resident

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 62-year-old caregiver at a group home in Silver Spring is dead after being assaulted by a resident on Saturday.

At around 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Police were called to the group home on Carona Court and located the victim, Fokam Sigala, unresponsive on the floor inside of the building. Sigala was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the residence is a group home for adult males who require living assistance. A resident, 27-year-old Edward David, allegedly physically assaulted Sigala, causing him to become unresponsive and ultimately die.

David now faces second-degree murder charges and is awaiting a bond hearing.

MCPD stated that this is an active and ongoing investigation.