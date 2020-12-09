Silver Spring driving instructor charged for inappropriate and unwanted touching

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has charged Leon Anthony Johnson Jr., age 55, with two counts of second-degree assault for the inappropriate and unwanted touching of two female victims.
According to officials, the inappropriate and unwanted touching took place while Johnson, Jr. was working as a driving instructor for Greg’s Driving School and the victims were taking driving lessons.
Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are concerned there may be additional victims of Johnson, Jr. Anyone who believes that he/she is a victim is asked to call SVID investigators at 240-773-5400.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
