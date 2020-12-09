Silver Spring Chapter of The Links, Inc. holds community conversation about race, police, reform, and community relations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Silver Spring (MD) Chapter of The Links, Inc. is holding a Community Conversation Wed., December 9, 2020, at 7 pm, entitled, We Voted, Now What? A Community Conversation About Race, Police Reform, and Community Relations.
The topics of the conversations are defunding police, School Resource Officers, policing Black and Latino Youth, and police accountability. The panel will be moderated by Lynda Williams, National President of the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives. Panelists include various county Councilmembers, other community leaders, and the Montgomery County Chief of Police.
For more information and to register, click here.
