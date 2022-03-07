MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein announced on Monday that the Friendly Garden Apartments explosion is being ruled as “accidental.”

During a briefing on Monday, Chief Goldstein said a maintenance worker called for a plumbing issue accidentally cut the gas pipe thinking it was the waste pipe. According to MCFRS, the maintenance worker was in the basement area directly under apartment 101, put a cap on that gas pipe, went upstairs, then a flash fire broke out in the apartment seconds before the massive explosion.

“All of the 2405 residents have been accounted for and there’s nobody concerned missing from inside of 2405,” said Chief Goldstein.

After the news broke that the explosion was caused by human error, County Executive Marc Elrich shared concerns that these pipes were not properly labeled to distinguish between the two. He also could not confirm if the maintenance worker was a licensed plumber.

“One of the things that we think we can do, we’re looking at some of the regulatory requirement, is to require that all buildings that have exposed piping have to label those pipes,” said Elrich.

Chief Goldstein also says their goal is for the residents of building 2405 to get their critical items out of their apartments on Tuesday. Also, the White Oak shelter will be open at least until Thursday.

“We’re offering promotional assistance, legal assistance, help in filling out loss and property claim for assistance, financial, the food assistance, mental health supports, of course, and help with recovery of ID passports and other vital records,” said Dr. Raymond l. Crowel, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services:

Fire and Rescue still cannot conclude the exact ignition source, but remind residents that if you smell gas, leave immediately and call 9-1-1. Two victims remain hospitalized and one in critical condition. The county is also opening a disaster center on Tuesday for residents impacted to get assistance. Also, a fund set up to help residents now has more than $460,000, and checks will begin to be handed out this week.

Families that need support can call or text (240) 447-2693 to get in touch with a case manager.