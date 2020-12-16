Silver Diner is partnering with Real Food for Kids to feed 1,000 families

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Silver Diner is partnering with Real Food for Kids to feed food-insecure families over the holidays.

The goal is for area families in need to have a traditional holiday meal—roasted turkey, sourdough bread, buttered sweet corn, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and orange gingered cranberry sauce.

Silver Diner invites the community to donate and you will receive a certificate for $10 off of $40 at Silver Diner for every $10 donation. The program will run through December 18.

To help the initiative go to their website.