Silver Diner donates $20,000 to local food charity

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Silver Diner recently raised $20,000 for Real Food for Kids, a local charity with the goal of providing healthy foods to children in the DMV area. This money was raised from a new restaurant opening in Alexandria as well as separate fundraisers.

“We are very grateful for the work that our restaurant partners have done. We are an advocacy organization who had to make a big pivot to being a feeding organization, and it has been incredibly gratifying, not only to see that we’re able to help people in our own communities but to have these fantastic relationships with our restaurant partners become even stronger,” said Mary Porter, the director of programs with Real Food for Kids.

Silver Diner is one of the restaurants that has been supporting Real Food for Kids’ meal sites throughout the DMV area where the organization leaves healthy meals to support children and their families. This fundraiser money will help Real Food for Kids open a new meal site and keep it stocked until the end of the school year.

“Once the pandemic hit, within a couple of months, childhood obesity rates were skyrocketing, childhood diabetes was skyrocketing, that’s not a trend that we want to see continue. So whenever we can get food that is fresh and wholesome and nourishing into our communities, and make that a default choice, that’s really important for us,” said Porter.

Silver Diner in Gaithersburg has been making food every Tuesday and Thursday after reopening in July to give out. The first day that they gave out this food, the restaurant said that cars were lined up before the drive even started.

“The cars just came by. We expected about 250, 300 the first day, and five or 600 showed up,” said co-founder Ype Von Hengst.

More information about Real Food for Kids can be found at their website.