Significant damage reported in Gaithersburg townhome fire, one hospitalized

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say a fire originating in the basement of a three-story Gaithersburg townhouse late Wednesday night sent one man to the hospital and resulted in considerable damage.

Officials say one man was rescued from the basement by firefighters. The man was transported to the hospital with significant injuries from smoke inhalation and burns. The remaining two residents of the home were able to evacuate the building, officials say.

The first floor of the middle-of-row townhouse collapsed, according to officials. It is unclear if there is any damage to connected or surrounding townhouses.

Officials say emergency services responded to the fire on the 800 block of Bayridge drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. By midnight, around 65 firefighters were on the scene to combat the fire, officials say.

“There were some pretty heavy fire conditions in the townhouse,” said MCFR Public Information Officer Pete Piringer in a Thursday morning tweet.

Officials say smoke alarms were present and activated.