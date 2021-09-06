Sign of pandemic residential lifestyles: buying a home “virtually”sight unseen

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We’ve reported during the pandemic how lifestyles are changing, particularly when it comes to buying new homes.

Many in metropolitan areas are working from home and are finding neighborhoods in the more remote Washington County, for example, as ideal. But some in the residential real estate business are now seeing something they’ve never seen before: buyers making down payments on new homes based on just a virtual tour. Those down-payments are on properties approaching seven figures, all without setting foot on the property or in the house.

“In a market where the inventory is so low people tend to say, ‘That’s what I want, I saw the photographs. It has a great live-work space, I can have a great home office’,” said Cathy Wantz, a Hagerstown real estate agent.

Wantz said she has never experienced a market where the buyer doesn’t even see their new home until after the closing.