Should you be wearing two masks in public?

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Does wearing two masks offer more protection? The country’s top health official has recommended that you double up your masks.

The United States Chief Health Officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is now recommending that people wear two face coverings like masks when out in public. He cited that it can theoretically filter more particles out of the air thus offering more protection.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was seen wearing two masks while attending a vaccination clinic earlier this week. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other politicians have been seen doubling up their masks over the last few weeks.

Dr. Fauci told NBC, “You know it likely does because this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in.” He went on to explain, “So if you have a physical covering with one layer, if you put another layer on it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

The Centers for Disease Control has not yet updated their website but still recommends wearing a mask while out in public.