Update: Teen charged with attempted murder in George St shooting

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM) — Update 1/30: Hagerstown City Police arrested a teenage suspect and charged him with attempted 2nd degree murder and other charges for a shooting in the 500 block of George Street Wednesday night.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Christopher Love Jr., of Hagerstown, Maryland. Police said one person was shot around 7 p.m. and three vehicles were struck by bullets and damaged, but no one was in the vehicles at the time. The victim, not being identified by police, has non-life-threatening injuries and remains at Meritus Medical Center.

Love Jr. is also charged with:

2nd degree assault

malicious destruction of property

reckless endangerment

handgun on person

possession of a firearm by a minor

illegal possession of ammunition

regulated firearm-illegal possession

firearm use in felony violent crime

He is held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Original story:

Hagerstown Police responded to the 500 block of George Street for a report of shots fired around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence that shots had been fired, according to police.

When officers were securing the scene, an adult male arrived at Meritus Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he is being treated at the hospital.

Police say there are no other injuries reported and the incident appears to be a targeted event.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any more information, police ask you to contact Detective Dietz at 301-790-3700 X353

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.