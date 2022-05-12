DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Policeconfirmed that many bullets were fired near a school in Prince George’s County on Thursday afternoon.

Police are calling this a “non-contact shooting” and said that nobody was injured in this incident, but children were sent running back in to the school.

They said that while there was a school bus nearby, they determined that the bus had not been hit or damaged in any way.

This shooting took place just over one mile away from a daycare center that closed down last week due to violence in the area.

Police said that they do not currently have any suspects or a motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call PGPD crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.