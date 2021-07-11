Shots fired into a family’s car during apparent road rage incident in PG county

FORESTVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired shots into a family’s vehicle in Prince George’s County this afternoon during an apparent road rage incident.

The suspect is described as an African American man driving a silver Honda Civic with Maryland temporary registration. An African American female was a front seat passenger in that vehicle.

The victim told Maryland state troopers from the Forestville Barrack that shortly before 3:00 p.m. today, he was traveling on the ramp from southbound I-495 to southbound Branch Avenue. He reported the driver of the Honda Civic made an unsafe lane change, causing him to brake suddenly. The victim said he changed lanes and was adjacent with the Honda when the driver displayed a handgun and fired three shots into the victim’s Mazda 6.

Troopers examining the victim’s vehicle found evidence indicating two of the shots struck the left rear passenger door and another struck the left rear passenger window. The victim was traveling with his wife in the front seat and his two daughters, aged 15 and 8, who were in the rear passenger seats.

No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck by the gunfire. No one requested medical treatment.

A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain anonymous.

