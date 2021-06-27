Shots fired early Sunday morning, police have suspect in custody

Click the image above to see the official press release by Frederick, Maryland police. The news alert was posted on the city’s website Sunday.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police made an arrest involving shots fired on the unit block of East Church Street early Sunday morning.

Police received two calls mentioning gunshots fired in downtown Frederick, Md. The calls were made to officials at around 3:15 a.m. An officer in the area observed 22-year-old Jonathan Drew Bartgis discharging his firearm and then fleeing. Officer Wharton shot the alleged suspect in the foot. After the short chase, Bartgis was arrested and safely taken into custody.

The alleged suspect had a loaded handgun at the time. It was disarmed and securely confiscated as other detectives arrived at the scene to begin the investigation. Witnesses on the scene said an altercation broke out between Bartgis and people in a dark-colored SUV. Police have no other description of the other persons or vehicle involved during the fight.

Officials said that there was no evidence of harm to life or property by the gunfire. Bartgis was charged with having a loaded handgun, handgun possession, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and shooting off a firearm within city limits.

Anyone with additional details or may have cameras in the area of the unit block of East Church Street is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department tip lines. Residents can report anonymously by voice using the phone number 301-600-TIPS (8447) or by texting a message to 240-674-TIPS (8447).