Shots fired during Gaithersburg bar fight

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man allegedly fired shots at a Gaithersburg bar early Monday morning.

Gaithersburg Police officers say it happened at La Villa Restaurant Bar & Grill on Rt. 355 just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say there was a fight in the restaurant’s bar area and the suspect pointed his gun up at the ceiling and fired several rounds. Police say the suspect, along with three others in the bar, ran out and left the restaurant in a black four-door sedan.

Police describe the suspect as a “Hispanic male, with black bushy hair, and a mustache with a goatee.”

