Shots fired at U.S. Secret Service training facility; no injuries reported

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The United States Park Police reported a shooting outside of a Secret Service training facility Thursday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., authorities responded to the building on Powder Mill Road in Beltsville. An officer reportedly ran their vehicle off the road while they were responding. Luckily, they only suffered minor injuries.

There is currently no word on suspects or if any arrests were made.