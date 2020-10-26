Shop Maryland for the Holidays campaign kicks off

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is kicking off Maryland’s campaign for holiday shopping this year with a push for shoppers to get their seasonal goodies locally.

The Shop Maryland for the Holidays campaign is all about encouraging Marylanders to pump money back into their communities in order to help keep local businesses afloat–many of which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s campaign will include financial incentives for members of participating credit unions.

