Shooting suspect surrenders himself to police

The Frederick Police Department says Nathaniel Julius turned himself in after investigators sought a warrant for his arrest.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department says a suspect wanted in connection to a July shooting has turned himself in.

According to investigators, Nathaniel Julius unexpectedly surrendered himself on Monday.

“It is nice when people who are accused of a crime or have potentially made a mistake, that they will face reality,” explained Lt. Andrew Alcorn with the Frederick Police Department.

Investigators had issued a search warrant for Julius following a shooting along the 100 block of Key Parkway on July 16 that left one man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, a witness provided investigators with a video of the shooting that shows the victim running away from the suspect as he was being shot. The video also shows the suspect escaping the scene in a dark grey Nissan Altima.

Through investigation, officers named Julius as the suspect. According to the court documents, officers were able to match the same make and model of car to one registered to Julius.

In September, a Maryland State Police trooper located Julius’ vehicle at the Urbana Park and Ride. Charging documents state that the car appeared to have been parked there for a while.

Detectives inspecting the vehicle located a spent .40 caliber shell casing underneath a windshield wiper arm that matched shells recovered from the crime scene on Key Parkway. The court documents stated that a check of records showed that Julius owned several guns including a .40 caliber handgun.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Kermee Dormeyan. Dormeyan was flown to a nearby shock trauma center for his injuries and survived. According to court documents, when Dormeyan was located at the scene officers found a small handgun in his pants.

Dormeyan faces five charges including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“They were believed to kind of have been known each other somewhat,” Alcorn said of the suspect and victim. “This is an isolated event and we don’t think there is any further danger to the public at this time.”

Following his surrender, Julius was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center.

According to court documents, Dormeyan failed to appear for a hearing on Friday morning.