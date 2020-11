HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department arrested a man on an Attempted First Degree Murder charge on Monday, November 23.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, November 18, and sent a woman to the hospital.

Police say Corey Latrell Sanders shot the woman at Cannon Avenue and Matthew’s Alley and then fled the scene. Sanders is now being held at Washington County Detention Center.