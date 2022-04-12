WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Wheaton.

A release said that police first responded to Good Hope Drive around 3:40 p.m. for the reports of a person who was shot. They found the male victim in a parking lot and transported him to an area hospital after providing first aid. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified a car that may have been involved and placed a lookout. Officers saw the car shortly after, which led to a chase. Two suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with WDVM to hear the latest.