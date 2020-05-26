Juvenile girl allegedly shot in Hagerstown, police investigating

Video shows a helicopter over the area, but police could not confirm to WDVM where the helicopter was sent from.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Jonathan Street on Monday evening. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that a juvenile girl was reportedly shot. She was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. The incident is still under investigation. Details will be updated here.
WDVM’s Caroline Morse was live on the scene on Facebook Live, watch below:
