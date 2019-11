HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hagerstown late Sunday night.

Washington County dispatchers say that the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dale Street. The victim is a teenager and there is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Dispatchers say while the suspect is not yet in custody, there is no danger to public.

This story is developing.