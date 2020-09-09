SHIP of Frederick County restarts program aimed at housing homeless youth

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — According to the executive director of the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership or SHIP, there are more than 800 students in Frederick County experiencing homelessness.

“The biggest impact from [the COVID-19 pandemic] has been frankly, the continued isolation of these young people. They are historically isolated, without support, without certainly adult support more often than not. The challenge has been to really try and extend ourselves and be that umbilical cord if we could,” said executive director of SHIP, Ed Hinde.

The non-profit was founded in 2014 and since that time has provided resources for students without secure housing. One of the touchstones of the organization is the New Horizons program for students in the county school system.

“We can provide any service imaginable from education support to tutoring to medical health support, but the biggest issue for us has been we have no housing options,” said Hinde.

To address the critical housing gap, SHIP launched the THRIVE! Host Home Network at the end of 2019. The program is mirrored in part after the foreign exchange student model.

Volunteer hosts provide a private room in their home for a student ages 16-22. The student continues to work with SHIP case managers with the goal of self-sufficiency.

“It’s hard to expect a student to be totally engaged in their education if they don’t have a safe place to go to when they leave the school,” explained THRIVE! Program Coordinator, Maureen Walker, “With young people a lot of time, they’re finding shelter but is they shelter safe? Is that shelter permanent or stable? And oftentimes not.”

By February, 12 students were connected with temporary housing through the program and the demand was steady. But the trajectory of the network hit a sharp decline in March when Maryland entered a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately with COVID-19 hitting, we transitioned to a waiting list for young people. We didn’t feel comfortable asking our hosts to take in a young person as COVID began,” Hinde said, “We went into lockdown and we didn’t add any more people to our Host Home Network until a time now that we’re feeling more comfortable with it.”

In August, the partnership moved to restart with new protocols like COVID-19 testing and adherence to CDC guidelines on social distancing. Even with more guidelines to follow, housing remains a critical mission.

“The homelessness is going to rise, I think youth homelessness is going to rise as well. I think there’s going to be a lot of need moving forward,” Walker said.

SHIP is currently recruiting volunteer hosts for the network.

“You cannot work to change someone’s life and provide a route to a better place without housing stability, that’s critical,” Hinde said.

For more information on the non-profit and the THRIVE! Host Home Network, visit https://shipfrederick.com/.