Shincheonji Church of Jesus faces discrimination

HAGESRTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Shincheonji is a religious organization most commonly known in South Korea. According to an article from the Foreign Policy News, many members of the organization have been discriminated against and blamed for the pandemic.

According to the article one of the reasons the church has been blamed for the spread of the virus is the testimony of former members who say that when they were sick, they were expected to attend services.

However, some claim where the church was located became the largest epicenter of the coronavirus outside of China.

Now church members from different regions including Baltimore and Washington, D.C. have been battling discrimination, although many local members have not been outside of the country their religion is still targeted.

Dr. Alexandria Alberto is a resident at the University of Maryland hospital. She is also a member of the Shincheonji church, she strives to break the barriers of the COVID-19 stigma and encourages everyone to work together.

“Shincheonji is internationally recognized as an organization that has not been seen in a favorable light. However, regardless of that, we should recognize that within a pandemic we all have to work together. We shouldn’t point fingers at one another, because if we continue to do that then we’re never going to be able to overcome this pandemic,” said Alberto.

Members of the church say they are complying with all guidelines and they hope everyone will come together instead of creating division.