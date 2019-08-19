Sheriff’s Office searches for 3 suspects in Hagerstown Premium Outlets robbery

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the New Balance Store in Hagerstown with three unidentified suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the store located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets around 7 p.m. Sunday. The store manager saw a woman and two men shoplifting. One of the men sprayed the manager with pepper spray during a confrontation before the group fled. The manager was not injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 is a black woman, approximately 25 years old with a medium build. She was wearing a black shirt with designs, black pants and a knit cap. Suspect 2 is a black man, approximately 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a white shirt, white shorts, tan Under Armour hat, white shoes and was carrying a fanny pack around his shoulder. Suspect 3 is a black man, approximately 20 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black “The Godfather” shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact Det. Koontz at 240-313-2186.

