Sheriff’s Office investigates assault and gunshots at Brandywine Apartments

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two unidentified men with handguns allegedly assaulted a resident of Brandywine Apartments Sunday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies responded to the 203000 block of Youngstoun Court for a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. They said the resident who was attacked fired several rounds from their own firearm, and the two suspects fled the area.

This incident is still being investigated and no one involved was identified publicly by authorities. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Lt. Footen at 240-313-2185

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories