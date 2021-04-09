Sheriffs across the country including FCSO Chuck Jenkins write letter to Biden about border crisis

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As the illegal immigrant crisis continues Sheriff’s throughout the nation sent a letter to President Biden about their concerns of the “chaos” at the border.

Over 200 sheriff’s signed this letter to Biden saying they are deeply troubled about his administration’s border policies and its impact on keeping communities safe. A specific concern in the letter was that public safety resources will be overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of illegal immigrants such as gangs, drugs, and human trafficking.

America’s sheriff’s also stated they feel violated that the administration unleashed this predictable crisis which undermines their commitment to protect.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has been out front of the illegal immigration issue and says all enforcement agencies need to be increased such as his 287 (G) program that works with ICEE to deport illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

“You have to have a sovereign country, you have to have a rule of law, and everything this President is doing is just the opposite,” Jenkins said. “But I’m telling you that we cannot sustain as a country or as an individual state or community with what’s going on at that border. We will all pay the price.”