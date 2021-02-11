Sheriff Chuck Jenkins defends SRO program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says that their School Resource Officers program is under attack and is asking the community to get involved.

Maryland House Bill 496 and Senate Bill 245 is in front of legislature right now, and Jenkins says the removal of SRO from schools as outlined in these bills should be a concern to all Frederick residents.

To keep SRO present in schools, Jenkins is asking residents to contact their local delegates and senators to oppose the bills.

In a statement, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said, “the SRO program mission in Frederick County means having a visible uniform presence to maintain a safe, secure, and orderly school environment for students and staff through positive relationships with the SRO’s.”

Kristen Lundy, President/CEO of Frederick United said, “we see this out in our community and as well in our schools that our black and brown communities are highly targeted. And honestly, they’re not criminals and therefore they shouldn’t be treated as such. I feel like they need to be removed and honestly there’s other entities that we could have placed into schools to ensure that children somebody to feel comfortable to talk to and report it to. But is not necessarily bringing an officer in.”