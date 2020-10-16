Shenandoah University is conducting its own SARS-CoV-2 surveillance testing

WINCHESTER, Va ( WDVM ) — Shenandoah University has achieved a big milestone by conducting pooled Saliva Testing for the coronavirus– which allowed the University to expand their Surveillance Testing.

Since the beginning of the school year, the university has been doing surveillance testing for SARS-CoV-2, which virus that causes COVID-19.

This makes Shenandoah, only one of a few universities in the country to do so.

However, in order for the university to conduct pooled saliva testing– students and faculty are randomly chosen to give a small saliva sample.

Then members from the School of Pharmacy, can detect the virus using tools designed by the CDC and test results can be returned the same day.

” Our goal is to as quickly as possible, identify presumptive positive asymptomatic students so that we can get them a confirmation diagnostic test, and then isolate them from the rest of the university community so we limit that so we limit the spread of the virus.” Said Robert Kidd, PharmD, PhD Professor and Chair, Biopharmaceutical Sciences.

The entire process is contactless and takes less than ten minutes to complete. It is also free of charge.

“Shenandoah takes COVID-19 surveillance testing seriously and our faculty have been creative in keeping our university community safer and thus the Winchester community safer,” said Senior Vice President Mitch Moore.