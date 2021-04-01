Sheetz hires almost 300 new employees across Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The convenience store chain Sheetz held their National Hiring Day event on Wednesday, where they hired almost 3,000 new employees across the nation.

This event took place at Sheetz locations around the country, and in Maryland, Sheetz hired nearly 300 new employees.

Residents could apply in person at a Sheetz location where they were interviewed the same day. Masks and social distancing were required, and prospective employees had to check in before waiting in their car for their interview.

Nick Ruffner, the Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, said that the company was excited to hold the event especially after a year of hardship.

“There’s no doubt that the past year has been hard for so many people and we’re excited to be able to really cut down on the barriers for entry,” Ruffner said. “People can just walk into one of the store locations and have an interview on the site.”