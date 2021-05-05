Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown donates to local Humane Society

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Pets are often valued members of any family and Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown wants to “share the love” with the Humane Society of Washington County. The dealership made a donation of over $10,000 as part of the companywide “Share The Love” initiative which donates to local charities near Subaru dealerships across the country.

Anthony Schifano, General Manager of Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown, explained the dealership is more than happy to assist charities in the community.

“It really is important to us to be able to give back when we can,” Schifano said. “This seemed like a really good opportunity and a way for us to show the community that we’ll do what we can certainly together with the Humane Society of Washington County that does all this great work.”

Noel Fridgen is the Development and Communications Manager for the Humane Society of Washington County. She explained the partnership and support from Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown is incredibly valuable to the shelter.

“Because we are the sole animal shelter in Washington County and we’re not affiliated with any other sort of Humane Society or animal shelter, it’s critical that we have the support of community members and businesses in this county,” Fridgen stated.

The $11,888 donation from Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown will go directly towards helping the animals who are being cared for at the shelter. Fridgen explained HSWC mainly receives stray or homeless animals who will receive veterinary care during their time at the shelter.

“We have an on-site veterinary center and on-site veterinarians that are able to provide care directly to the animals here,” Fridgen said. “So this type of funding will go to support those efforts, get more animals spayed, neutered, and find them their forever homes.”

As a pet owner, Schifano is more than willing to partner with the Humane Society of Washington County to help other pets find their forever homes.

“I have a pet at home. Geno is very happy Cavapoo, and he was happy that we were able to hold a pet adoption event, together with [the] Subaru Loves Pets program,” Schifano said. “We were able to adopt many dogs and cats to local community and help pay for that.”

Over the years, Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown has donated over $28,000 to the Humane Society of Washington County so they can continue to care for homeless animals in our community.