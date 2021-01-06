Sheehy presents Casa, Inc. with $5,000 donation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Auto Stores presented CASA, Inc. with a $5,000 donation on Wednesday afternoon. CASA, Inc. is a domestic violence service organization located in Hagerstown that works with the Washington County community.

Sheehy has previously worked with charitable organizations in the area. And now the company is proud to be able to support another essential form of aid in Hagerstown.

“CASA was chosen because they do a lot of important work in Washington County. Guidance counseling, legal advocacy, shelter for people in need. Families in need,” said Anthony Schifano, Sheehy general manager.

CASA, Inc’s management already has plans to put the $5,000 donation to good use.

“We’ll be able to do a lot with $5,000 … We had a couple of things come up today in a meeting, as far as our shelter goes. Like, some things that we need to upgrade, that we need to change out,” said Lisa Dougherty, CASA, Inc. executive director.

Sheehy doesn’t intend to stop their charitable donations any time soon. And the general manager says it’s the least they can do for a community that’s already done so much for them.

“We do what we can. And, you know, this year — our first full year in Hagerstown — this community supported us, even throughout the pandemic. And that’s our way of supporting the community back,” said Schifano.

Some of the organizations Sheehy has worked with in the past include the Washington County Boys & Girls Club and the Washington County Humane Society.