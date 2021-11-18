Sheehy Hagerstown makes toy and clothes donation to organization Children in Need

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The organization Children in Need Washington County received a donation of toys and clothes for its Christmas room.

Sheehy Hagerstown made the donation, purchasing $1500 worth of toys and clothes to donate. The items will be given to children of low-income families as Christmas presents for the upcoming holiday season.

“One of the things we wanted to make sure we were a part of was being able to make sure that these children could smile this season,” said Chris Gaston Sales, the director at Sheehy Hagerstown.

Any family that is a client of “Children in Need” can sign up to receive free presents. The deadline to sign up is November 26th.

