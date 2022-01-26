Sheehy Hagerstown gives Discovery Station a $1,500 grant

HAGERSTOWN. Md. (WDVM) — Discovery Station is a hands-on museum that provides programs that focus on steam principles.

The money donated from Sheehy will go to the cost of operations. Executive director, Brittany Wedd, says they are grateful for their support and recognizing the importance of steam education.

“The discovery station they’re very impactful in our community. They’re here for our youth,” said Chris Gaston, sales director of Sheehy Hagerstown.

“Discovery Station, like many other children’s museums around the country, is still filling the impact of the pandemic. We have seen a loss in revenue, just from our different streams like field trips, so to have this grant award, we’ll be able to continue to fulfill our mission and provide hands-on programs and these hands-on exhibits to our community,” said Brittany Wedd, executive director of Discovery Station.

Discovery Station is open Thursday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.