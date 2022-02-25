HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A program that encourages students and teachers to think outside the box is getting a big check so they can continue to do just that.

Sheehy of Hagerstown has just donated $1,500 to the Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools in Western Maryland.

The money is going straight to their biggest initiatives, which include teaching graduating high schoolers everything they need to know about real-life financial skills along with giving out grants for innovative project ideas.

“We have a lot of creative dedicated teachers that go above and beyond to help their students learn in the classroom and have innovative projects that just can’t be funded by tax dollars, and this gives them a chance to add a little pizazz in the classroom,” said Sheila Evers, executive director for the Education Foundation for WCPS.

The donation is all a part of Sheehy Hagerstown’s Gift of Giving Back program. Chris Gaston, sales director for Sheehy Hagerstown says his kids attend WCPS. He says his company donating to WCPS is amazing.

“The wonderful thing is that the children get the benefit from this, just the fact that the teachers are going to be more engaged they’re going to have more resources,” said Gaston.