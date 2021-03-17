Sheehy Hagerstown donates money to Girls Inc.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Hagerstown presented a $1500 check to Girls Inc. of Washington County.

The money will be used by Girls Inc. To purchase educational materials like stem kits and literacy activities to help with the girls learning after school and during the summer. Girls inc. Says the money is especially helpful right now as many students attending Washington County Public Schools are still doing distanced learning and may need some extra help with school.

“It is super important for us like I’m sure everybody else it’s been a challenging time money is always tight everywhere but especially during these times so the opportunities we get to get funding to be able to help the girls further their education is like the best thing for us,” said Elizabeth Holtz Program Director at Girls Inc.

Sheehy Hagerstown has donated several fifteen hundred dollar checks to organizations across the county throughout the pandemic.

“Anything that we can do to help that will help the community and help the children be better off that’s what we’re all about,” said Christopher Gaston Sales Director at Sheehy Hagerstown.