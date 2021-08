HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Hagerstown made a donation to Brooke’s House, a local long-term outpatient facility for women who are recovering from alcohol and substance use disorders.

The $1,500 donation will be used toward programs at Brooke’s House that allow the women to work during their stay. Brooke’s House staff says community support helps their women and facility thrive.

Sheehy Hagerstown says they plan to continue to donate and support more local non-profits in the future.