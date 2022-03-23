HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As part of their gift of giving program Sheehy of Hagerstown has donated yet another check to the boys and girls club.

Sheehy of Hagerstown’s $1,500 donation will help kids who use the Boy and Girls Club of Washington county.

“We’re very pleased to be a part of this community. We’re pleased to do that, knowing that the money is going to be used to go toward their camp scholarships for the summertime as well as for the facility operations that they have for the children,” Chris Gaston of Sheehy Hagerstown said.

The money will go towards summer camp scholarships and upgrading four of their facilities.

“We’re so lucky. This is the second year that we’ve benefited from this partnership and we are super excited to have them in our community and we’re super excited to be able to partner on initiatives like this,” executive director Addie Nardi said.

Gaston says donating the money is a way to continue the work of the Boys and Girls Club.

“They’re a huge asset in Washington county and in this community and for our children, our children, our biggest asset, so anything that we can do to benefit and be a part of that we want to be able to do that for them,” Gaston explained.

Sheehy of Hagerstown plans to give even more money to the boys and girls club and other organizations in the area.