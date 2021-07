HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Hagerstown has been donating money to local non-profits and community organizations across Washington County throughout the pandemic. On Wednesday, they gave a $1,500 check to Hospice of Washington County.

The money will go toward the “My Wish” fund, which grants end-of-life wishes to patients. Some of those wishes include things like holiday dinners, sewing machines and trips.