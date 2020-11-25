Sheehy Auto Stores hosts toy drive

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Auto Stores is hosting a toy drive for the holiday season.

Sheehy will be giving the toys from the local drive to Children in Need of Hagerstown. The toys will then be distributed to families in the community. If you’re interested in donating toys locally, you can drop off unwrapped toys to Sheehy Volkswagen, Subaru, and Mazda dealerships at 10310 Auto Place as well as neighboring Sheehy Buick and GMC locations.

Sheehy will be collecting toys through December 13th.