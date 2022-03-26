SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Sharpsburg Museum has opened a new exhibit focusing on metal items found from the Civil War and Colonial eras.

Community members from in and outside the Sharpsburg area gathered to show their findings obtained through a metal detector. It was a great opportunity to share the historical significance and connections of Washington County to the public.

“It helps to tell the history of Sharpsburg and Washington County in general,” said Sharpsburg History Museum Executive Director Ed Beeler. “The oldest thing was a glass bottle this one man found from around 1680, and a 1730 bottle, too many bowls from the battle of Antietam to swords. All kinds of items.”

The museum also shares a Spring Native American Artifacts and Arrow Head exhibit on April 9th.