Sharpsburg man dead after two vehicle crash

BOONSBORO, Md. - One person is dead after a car crash in Boonsboro, Md.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a two vehicle head on collision in the area of 7318 Sharpsburg Pike.

The investigation showed that a 2010 Ford F-150 crossed into the the southbound lane which collided with a 2016 Nissan Altimia. The driver of that car, Donald Churchey Jr., 22, was transported to Meritus Medical Center where was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, Shane Hart of Fairplay, Md., was arrested for suspected alcohol related impairment. Charges are pending.