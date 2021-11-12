Sharon’s School of Dance offers free dance lessons for adults with disabilities

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Sharon School of Dance is promoting inclusion with one dance shoe at a time.

The studio created a way for adults with special needs to come together and develop new connections through dance.

Sharon’s school of dance strives to promote inclusion and diversity by giving special needs adults an outlet to express their creativity and meet new people.

The studio provides free dance lessons every Thursday at 11:30 am.

The goal is to allow these residents to connect and express their emotions in a new way.





“During the stage of COVID, a lot of programs for special needs adults have been discontinued and haven’t started up again. So this is a Godsend,” said parent participant, Camille Trugeon.

This program also works as a healthy outlet for parents and caregivers. It allows Families to expand their support system and talk to others who may encounter some of the same challenges.





“Sometimes It’s so hard to look after someone with special needs, depending on how difficult the situation is. So, this gives parents the ability to speak with each other and come together. We built it’s a community.

If you would like to get involved, visit their website.